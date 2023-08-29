House collapse that killed the father of Titans CB Caleb Farley caused by natural gas explosion, police say

A natural gas explosion caused the house collapse that killed the father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley last week, the Iredell County Fire Marshal's Office concluded after its investigation.

Robert Farley, 61, died at the North Carolina house owned by his son after an explosion occurred just before midnight of Aug. 22. First responders discovered Farley's body among the debris. The fire marshal's office couldn't determine the point of origin of the explosion.

"Further investigation into the cause and origin cannot be continued due to the instability of the remaining structure," Iredell County Emergency Management said in a statement. "Any remaining investigations will be conducted by the owner's insurance provider."

Another man who was at the home at the time of the explosion, identified by police as 25-year-old family friend Christian Rogers, sustained a concussion and was treated at a local hospital.

Farley, who was the Titans' first-round pick in 2021, will reportedly begin the 2023 season on the reserve/phyiscally unable to perform list while he also recovers from a back injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He's played in 12 games in the past two season after he sustained multiple injuries throughout his career.

Farley told reporters his father "was a stand-up guy" in a tearful interview after the news broke. Multiple Titans players as well as head coach Mike Vrabel offered their thoughts and prayers for Farley and the rest of his family. He had previously lost his mother to cancer in 2018 during his time at Virginia Tech.