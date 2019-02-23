0 How police uncovered prostitution at Florida spa Kraft allegedly visited

JUPITER, Fla. - Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots, was one of 26 men videotaped receiving paid sex acts at a Florida spa, according to an affidavit signed by police in Jupiter, Florida.

Police say they staked out Orchids of Asia Day Spa in November 2018 and watched only male customers come and go -- staying about 30-45 minutes.

Police say they took that information to the local inspectional services and requested a routine inspection. That inspection turned up evidence that three women were working the business and apparently living there with beds, sheet and pillows found in two rooms.

Investigators say they combed through trash discarded by the employees at the spa during the inspection and turned up a torn-up spreadsheet with names of customers, services and the name "LuLu" -- which they say matched a provider listed on a website cataloging spas offering prostitution.

Investigators say the discarded trash also contained napkins with semen on them.

Police say they watched a man enter the business and when he left, pulled him over for a traffic citation. Officers questioned him about his visit to the spa. He told officers Lei Wang -- one of the women arrested earlier this week -- gave him a massage before performing a sex act on him.

Several other men seen leaving the business told similar stories, police wrote in the affidavit.

In January, police got a search warrant to conduct video surveillance in the business. The video was monitored for five days by the Jupiter Police Department.

The police affidavit then outlines various sexual encounters caught on video involving 26 different men.

Each description involves men paying women for various sex acts in a room and then tipping the women in cash.

The men are not named within that affidavit but are listed on a separate document.

