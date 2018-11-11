How to help victims and firefighters of California wildfires

LOS ANGELES - The California wildfires have destroyed homes, an entire town and taken the lives of dozens.
As victims continue to evacuate as fires spread, and as firefighters continue to battle the flames, there are a number of ways to help.
Hill Fire/Woolsey Fire Sudden and Urgent Needs Effort Fund
KABC reported that the Ventura County Community Foundation established the Hill Fire/Woolsey Fire Sudden and Urgent Needs Effort Fund to support the immediate needs of organizations assisting those affected by the fires.
United Way of Greater Los Angeles
A cash donation can be made to the United Way of Greater Los Angeles's disaster relief fund. Donations will help those impacted by the Hill and Woolsey fires, as well as other natural disasters.
Salvation Army
The California South Division of the Salvation Army is collecting monetary donations that will assist those impacted by the Hill and Woolsey fires. Meals, housing and personal necessities are provided to victims and first responders such as firefighters and police. Donations can be made online once or monthly.
Humane Society of Ventura County
Animals are impacted by the wildfires, too. The Humane Society has been accepting evacuee animals -- dogs, cats, horses and other domesticated animals -- from the fires. Those in the area can drop off supplies at the shelter, particularly items for evacuated horses, such as horse electrolytes in powder form and 40-gallon heavy-duty horse water troughs. Donations to support the needs of the animals can be made at HSVC.org.
Butte Humane Society
The Chico, California, animal shelter is accepting supplies to help displaced pet owners who have placed their animals in their care. The shelter is creating an animal food and supply pantry to assist those affected by the fire who need food and supplies for their animals. Those not in the area can donate items to the shelter’s Amazon Wish List. Some of the items requested include breakaway cat collars, pet IDs, dog and cat toys, pet beds, litter, leashes, food and treats.
