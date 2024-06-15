How to watch the 77th Annual Tony Awards live without cable

Broadway fans, get ready, because the curtain is rising on the 77th Annual Tony Awards! While most years, one or two musicals take center stage during awards season, this year there is plenty of love for all five of the shows nominated for Best Musical. And no clear consensus surrounding the Best Revival of a Musical contenders, either — making this year's Tony Awards even more exciting. Nominees Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell's Kitchen, Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along, Suffs, The Outsiders, The Who's Tommy, Water for Elephants and Stereophonic are all slated to perform on the Tonys stage. Ariana DeBose will once again host the ceremony. Stars such as Rachel McAdams, Eddie Redmayne and Jim Parsons will be in attendance.

The 77th Tony Awards will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+’s SHOWTIME tier this Sunday, June 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s what else you need to know:

How to watch the 2024 Tony Awards:

Date: Sunday, June 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Location: Lincoln Center, NYC

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

When are the 2024 Tonys?

The 77th annual Tony Awards will take place this Sunday, June 16, 2024.

What time are the Tonys on?

The 2024 Tonys will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT this Sunday.

What channel are the Tonys on?

CBS will once again be the network home of the Tony Awards.

How to watch the Tonys without cable:

Tony Awards host 2024:

Everyone get ready for another viral performance, because Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose will once again host this year’s awards.

Who is performing at the Tonys this year?

This year's Tony Awards will feature performances from Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell's Kitchen, Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along, Suffs, The Outsiders, The Who's Tommy, Water for Elephants and Stereophonic.

How long are the Tonys?

The Tonys start at 8 p.m. ET and are expected to run until 11 p.m. ET.

Where are the Tonys held this year?

This year’s Tony Awards, for the very first time, will be held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York. Last year the awards moved to the United Palace, and prior to that Radio City Music Hall served as the long-time host.

2024 Tony nominees:

Best Musical Hell's KitchenIllinoiseThe OutsidersSuffsWater for Elephants

Best Play Jaja's African Hair BraidingMary JaneMother PlayPrayer for the French RepublicStereophonic

Best Revival of a Play AppropriateAn Enemy of the PeoplePurlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Revival of a Musical Cabaret at the Kit Kat ClubGutenberg! The Musical!Merrily We Roll AlongThe Who's Tommy

Best Book of a Musical Kristoffer Diaz, Hell's KitchenBekah Brunstetter, The NotebookAdam Rapp and Justin Levine, The OutsidersShaina Taub, SuffsRick Elice, Water for Elephants

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and RosesDavid Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies LoveJamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, The OutsidersWill Butler, StereophonicShaina Taub, Suffs

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play William Jackson Harper, Uncle VanyaLeslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton PatchLiev Schreiber, Doubt: A ParableJeremy Strong, An Enemy of the PeopleMichael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French RepublicJessica Lange, Mother PlayRachel McAdams, Mary JaneSarah Paulson, AppropriateAmy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical Brody Grant, The OutsidersJonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll AlongDorian Harewood, The NotebookBrian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and RosesEddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical Eden Espinosa, LempickaMaleah Joi Moon, Hell's KitchenKelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and RosesMaryann Plunkett, The NotebookGayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play Will Brill, StereophonicEli Gelb, StereophonicJim Parsons, Mother PlayTom Pecinka, StereophonicCorey Stoll, Appropriate

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A ParableJuliana Canfield, StereophonicCelia Keenan-Bolger, Mother PlaySarah Pidgeon, StereophonicKara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The MusicalJoshua Boone, The OutsidersBrandon Victor Dixon, Hell's KitchenSky Lakota-Lynch, The OutsidersDaniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll AlongSteven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical Shoshana Bean, Hell's KitchenAmber Iman, LempickaNikki M. James, SuffsLeslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python's SpamalotKecia Lewis, Hell's KitchenLindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll AlongBebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Scenic Design of a Play dots, Appropriatedots, An Enemy of the PeopleDerek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton PatchDavid Zinn, Jaja's African Hair BraidingDavid Zinn, Stereophonic

Best Scenic Design of a Musical AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The OutsidersRobert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell's KitchenTakeshi Kata, Water for ElephantsDavid Korins, Here Lies LoveRiccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, LempickaTim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The MusicalTom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Costume Design of a Play Dede Ayite, AppropriateDede Ayite, Jaja's African Hair BraidingEnver Chakartash, StereophonicEmilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton PatchDavid Zinn, An Enemy of the People

Best Costume Design of a Musical Dede Ayite, Hell's KitchenLinda Cho, The Great GatsbyDavid Israel Reynoso, Water for ElephantsTom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat ClubPaul Tazewell, Suffs

Best Lighting Design of a Play Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the PeopleAmith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French RepublicJiyoun Chang, StereophonicJane Cox, AppropriateNatasha Katz, Grey House

Best Lighting Design of a Musical Brandon Stirling Baker, IllinoiseIsabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat ClubNatasha Katz, Hell's KitchenBradley King and David Bengali, Water for ElephantsBrian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders

Best Sound Design of a Play Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair BraidingLeah Gelpe, Mary JaneTom Gibbons, Grey HouseBray Poor and Will Pickens, AppropriateRyan Rumery, Stereophonic

Best Sound Design of a Musical M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies LoveKai Harada, Merrily We Roll AlongNick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat ClubGareth Owen, Hell's KitchenCody Spencer, The Outsiders

Best Direction of a Play Daniel Aukin, StereophonicAnne Kauffman, Mary JaneKenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton PatchLila Neugebauer, AppropriateWhitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Best Direction of a Musical Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll AlongMichael Greif, Hell's KitchenLeigh Silverman, SuffsJessica Stone, Water for ElephantsDanya Taymor, The Outsiders

Best Choreography Annie-B Parson, Here Lies LoveCamille A. Brown, Hell's KitchenRick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The OutsidersJustin Peck, IllinoiseJesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants

Best Orchestrations Timo Andres, IllinoiseWill Butler and Justin Craig, StereophonicJustin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The OutsidersTom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's KitchenJonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along