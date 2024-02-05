How to watch 'Below Deck' Season 11: Premiere time, new cast info, where to stream and more

Anchors away! It's time for a new season of Below Deck, and the seafaring reality show has some big changes on the horizon. Some new Below Deck stars are set to make a splash this season, including Captain Lee Rosbach's replacement, Captain Kerry Titheradge. But don't worry, you'll also be seeing some familiar faces on board including Fraser Olender and Ben Willoughby.

As Fraser put it when discussing the upcoming season, "New captain, whole new team, a new location and a lot more challenges to face." Okay, so it certainly won't be smooth sailing in Season 11. Are you ready for brand new episodes of Below Deck? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Bravo series.

When does the new season of Below Deck come out?

Season 11 of Below Deck premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

What channel is Below Deck on?

Below Deck airs on Bravo alongside other hit reality shows like Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives franchise.

How to watch Below Deck Season 11 without cable:

Where to stream Below Deck

Below Deck Season 11 cast:

Capt. Kerry Titheradge

Fraser Oleander

Ben Willoughby

Anthony Iracane

Jaren Woodin

Sunny Marquis

Kyle Stillie

Cat Baugh

Xandi Olivier

Barbie Pascual

Who got fired for Below Deck Season 11?

The biggest name not returning for the new season of Below Deck is Captain Lee Rosbach, who has been on the show since its premiere in 2013. He is succeeded by Captain Kerry Titheradge, who fans may recognize from Below Deck Adventure.

Plus, returning crewmembers Fraser Olender and Ben Willoughby have warned fans that they should anticipate the new Captain Kerry Titheradge will fire some of the new yachties this season.

"There's a significant turnover this year," Chief Stew Fraser exclusively told E! News. "I don't go anywhere though, so thank God for that."