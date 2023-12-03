How to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans game on CBS today

It's Week 13 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday boasts a jam-packed slate of football games, including this afternoon's Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans game. The Broncos vs. Texans game will air on CBS today at 1 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the Colorado vs. Texas showdown? Here's how to watch the Denver at Houston game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Broncos vs. Texansgame:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 3

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Game: Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

What channel is the Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans game on?

Sunday afternoon's Broncos at Texans game will air on CBS. You should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on CBS. If you don't have access to live TV or CBS, here's what we recommend to watch the game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans game?

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: