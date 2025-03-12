How to watch 'Everybody's Live with John Mulaney' tonight

The Comeback Kid, AKA Baby J., AKA John Mulaney is back with a brand new Netflix project: a live late night show. Seemingly crash tested last May with Everybody's in LA, the new show, Everybody's Live with John Mulaney premieres tonight at 10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT, live on Netflix.

“We will be live globally with no delay,” Mulaney promised to the press during the show’s announcement at Next on Netflix. “We will never be relevant. We will never be your source for news. We will always be reckless. Netflix will always provide us with data that we will ignore.”

The show will bring back beloved elements from Everybody's in LA, including announcer Richard Kind and the unreliable robot Saymo. The late night show will also continue to take live calls on-air. Tonight's episode will feature Michael Keaton, Joan Baez and Fred Armisen as guests, along with personal finance columnist Jessica Roy and musical guest Cypress Hill. Are you ready to watch Everybody's Live with John Mulaney?

When does Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney come out?

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney premieres tonight, Mar. 12 on Netflix at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

How to watch Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney:

Is John Mulaney’s new show live?

As the name suggests, Everybody's Live with John Mulaney will stream live on Netflix. While the streamer isn't necessarily known for live events, they tested the waters specifically with Mulaney back in May 2025, with Everybody's in LA , a unique six-episode series that premiered live on Netflix during the Netflix is a Joke festival in Los Angeles, California.

What is John Mulaney’s new show about?

The new late night Netflix show will feature special guests, live call-in segments, announcer Richard Kind, snack delivery robot Saymo and so much more.

How many episodes of Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney will there be?

John Mulaney’s new late night show will air every Wednesday for 12 consecutive weeks.