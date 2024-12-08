How to watch the 'The Voice' season finale tonight: Top 5 finalists, special guests, and more

After almost three months of incredible performances and the wise advice of celebrity coaches, The Voice's 26th season is about to come to an end. The Top 5 finalists this season include Danny Joseph, the artist who was saved last week with the Instant Save, along with Jeremy Beloate, Sofronio Vasque, Shye, and Sydney Sterlace. But the finale of NBC's singing competition is not just about finding a winner; the season-ending event will also feature special guest appearances from artists like Dan + Shay, Huntley, Kelly Clarkson, and Tears for Fears, a visit from Martha Stewart, and more!

The Voice will have a two-episode finale on Monday, December 9 and Tuesday, December 10 on NBC. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Voice Season 26 finale.

When is The Voice Season 26 finale?

Season 26 of The Voice will come to an end with a two-night finale. Part one will air at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, December 9 and Part Two will air at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 10.

What channel is The Voice on?

The Voice airs live on NBC and will stream the following day on Peacock. Don't have access to NBC right now? Here's what we recommend signing up for to watch or stream The Voice premiere.

How to watch The Voice without cable:

There are several ways you can watch NBC live without cable, including DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

The Voice Season 26 finalists:

Coaches Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé have spent nearly three months fostering and supporting dozens of young artists on season 26 of The Voice, but only a select few will make it to the finale. The Top 5 artists heading into The Voice Season 26 finale are:

Danny Joseph (Team Reba)

Jeremy Beloate (Team Snoop)

Sofronio Vasquez (Team Buble)

Shye (Team Buble)

Sydney Sterlace (Team Gwen)

Will there be a season 27 of The Voice?

Indeed, there will be another season of The Voice, and it will arrive sooner than you think. The Voice's 27th season premiere date has already been set, and it will air on Monday, February 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock. The new crop of coaches will include season 26's Michael Bublé; plus the return of past coaches Adam Levine, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini,

Every way to watch The Voice: