  • Huge waves tear historic Lake Michigan lighthouse off base, tossing it in water

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Huge waves and rough weather on Lake Michigan annihilated a historic lighthouse Monday in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

    The South Pier Light Navigational Beacon, which has beckoned boaters near the Manitowac Harbor for decades, is no more, according to news reports and social media posts

    The 20-foot tall, fiberglass tower fell into Lake Michigan around 8:30 Monday morning, MLive.com reported, after it was bashed repeatedly by massive surf.

    Another nearby lighthouse, the Manitowoc Breakwater Lighthouse is still standing.

    Lake Michigan was under a gale warning Monday with forecasts for 12 to 15-foot waves and 50 mph wind gusts when the beacon was demolished by the rough lake.

    MLive reported that the Coast Guard will search for the beacon and is planning to replace it because it’s needed for navigation on Lake Michigan.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories