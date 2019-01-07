Huge waves tear historic Lake Michigan lighthouse off base, tossing it in water

Huge waves and rough weather on Lake Michigan annihilated a historic lighthouse Monday in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
The South Pier Light Navigational Beacon, which has beckoned boaters near the Manitowac Harbor for decades, is no more, according to news reports and social media posts.
The 20-foot tall, fiberglass tower fell into Lake Michigan around 8:30 Monday morning, MLive.com reported, after it was bashed repeatedly by massive surf.
Heavy winds and waves on Lake Michigan washed away this south pierhead lighthouse today in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. https://t.co/JmS37tF57J— Paul J Elliott (@PaulJElliott) January 7, 2019
Waves take out Manitowoc, Wisconsin lighthouse. https://t.co/y1e9ZMbRB7— Paul J Elliott (@PaulJElliott) January 7, 2019
Our crew has reached the #Manitowoc harbor. Here's video of the area where the South Pier Light Beacon was washed away. (The larger lighthouse on the north pier of the breakwater is still standing and is visible in the video.)— WLUK-TV FOX 11 (@fox11news) January 7, 2019
Story: https://t.co/kua5Ym3Tu3 pic.twitter.com/ztQFKFkyz0
Another nearby lighthouse, the Manitowoc Breakwater Lighthouse is still standing.
Lake Michigan was under a gale warning Monday with forecasts for 12 to 15-foot waves and 50 mph wind gusts when the beacon was demolished by the rough lake.
MLive reported that the Coast Guard will search for the beacon and is planning to replace it because it’s needed for navigation on Lake Michigan.
CHECK THIS OUT: The 20-foot tall tower was under control of the Coast Guard, which confirmed that the structure was wiped out during gusty southeast winds. https://t.co/mCn7Dhhylv— Courtney Terlecki (@cterlecki_waow) January 7, 2019
