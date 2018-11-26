Hungry cub gets stuck after breaking into school cafeteria

A hungry bear cub found its own Thanksgiving feast Saturday afternoon, breaking into a California elementary school’s food closet. However, the animal did not count on getting stuck while enjoying its meal, the Sacramento Bee reported.
The cub broke into Rideout Elementary School near Tahoe City, ripping up boxes and gorging on food while trashing the closet, Placer County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Andrew Scott told the newspaper.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The cub was so busy enjoying its meal, it did not consider that the closet door would lock behind it. The animal was stuck until deputies arrived to free it, the Bee reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 men suspected of firing gunshots into local homes
- Mexico border checkpoint reopens after migrants from Central America protest
- Police looking for missing teen last seen on Thanksgiving
- VIDEO: Owner of popular South Side coffee shop celebrates 30 years ahead of closing
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Bears breaking into buildings is not rare, Scott told the newspaper. But in schools?
“Not so much,” Scott said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}