  • Hungry cub gets stuck after breaking into school cafeteria

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A hungry bear cub found its own Thanksgiving feast Saturday afternoon, breaking into a California elementary school’s food closet. However, the animal did not count on getting stuck while enjoying its meal, the Sacramento Bee reported.

    The cub broke into Rideout Elementary School near Tahoe City, ripping up boxes and gorging on food while trashing the closet, Placer County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Andrew Scott told the newspaper.

    The cub was so busy enjoying its meal, it did not consider that the closet door would lock behind it. The animal was stuck until deputies arrived to free it, the Bee reported.

    Bears breaking into buildings is not rare, Scott told the newspaper. But in schools?

    “Not so much,” Scott said.

     

