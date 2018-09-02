Hunter rescued after hanging upside down in tree for 2 days

An Oregon hunter is in critical condition in a drug-induced coma after falling out of his tree stand and hanging upside down in his harness for two days, KTVZ reported.
Eddie Voelker, 70, was hunting about 20 miles east of Ukiah, the East Oregonian reported. He became tangled in his safety harness when he fell out of his tree stand and was suspended 30 feet above the ground, the newspaper reported.
According to a news release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a hunter found Voelker on Tuesday morning and drove to a nearby highway to get cellphone reception so he could call 911, The Observer of LaGrande, Oregon, reported.
Sheriff’s deputies from Union and Umatilla counties removed Voelker with a bucket truck, KTVZ reported. Voelker was taken to a hospital in Richland, Washington, the television station reported.
