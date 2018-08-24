0 Hurricane Lane: Category 3 storm dumps rain on parts of Hawaii

HONOLULU - Heavy rains battered Hawaii as Hurricane Lane continued to churn toward the Aloha State on Friday, causing widespread flooding and prompting residents to take shelter.

Update 9:15 a.m. EDT Aug. 24: The center of Hurricane Lane was about 200 miles south of Honolulu early on Friday morning, forecasters with the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in an update issued at 2 a.m. local time.

Officials said Lane remained a Category 3 storm Friday morning, with maximum sustained winds measured near 120 mph. Forecasters warned that rain would continue Friday, with some areas predicted to see as many as 40 inches of rain. More than two feet of rain had already fallen across some parts of the islands by late Thursday night.

Preliminary storm totals from Big Island: Hakalau Station 31.21", Waikea Experimental Station 23.67". #HurricaneLane #HIwx — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) August 24, 2018

Lane is expected to move over or "dangerously close" to parts of the Hawaiian Islands later Friday through Saturday, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

Update 5:41 a.m. EDT Aug. 24: Hurricane Lane has dumped nearly 2 feet of rain on the Big Island. According to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center, the storm is slowly moving north at 6 mph and is 165 miles southwest of Kailua-Kona and 345 miles south of Honolulu. Maximum sustained winds are 120 mph for the Category 3 storm.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Hilo HI, Volcano HI, Honoka'a HI until 12:45 AM HST pic.twitter.com/3azW2SNXg6 — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) August 24, 2018

Update 4 a.m. EDT Aug. 24: A flash flood warning for the Big Island was extended until 12:45 a.m. local time Friday, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense reported that the Reeds Island area of Hilo along the Wailuku River are being evacuated, the newspaper reported.

The weather service reported that the Wailuku River has risen about 5 feet between 6-9 p.m. Thursday.

Update 11:00 p.m. EDT Aug. 23: Hurricane Lane dumped more than 18 inches of rain on Hilo Thursday, in the eastern area of Hawaii’s Big Island. The Hilo Airport saw 15 inches, according to Hawaii News Now.

The National Weather Service is warning about the potential for flash flooding and landslides as the slow-moving hurricane tracks toward the Pacific island chain.

Rain, rain, and more rain! Animation of forecast precipitation totals Wed-Sat afternoon. Flooding & landslides a big concern with #HurricaneLane. #HIwx pic.twitter.com/HQCnyBkH40 — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) August 23, 2018

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center shows a portion of Lane possibly making landfall on several of the islands by Friday afternoon, but the storm could take a turn, barely brushing land, weather forecasts show.

The Category 3 storm weakened Thursday with wind speeds dropping to 120 miles an hour, NOAA reported.

Update 8:27 p.m. EDT Aug. 23: The National Weather Service downgraded the storm to a Category 3 Thursday evening.

The center of the hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph was expected to move close to or over portions of the main islands later Thursday or Friday, bringing dangerous surf and a storm surge of up to 4 feet , forecasters said.

Update: 7:15 p.m. EDT Aug. 23: Flash flood warnings are posted on parts of the Big Island as the outer bands of the slow-moving Hurricane Lane lash the island with torrential rains and high winds.

The storm could have “life-threatening impacts” on the islands, The New York Times reported, citing the National Weather Service.

The #Himawari satellite captured powerful Category 4 #Hurricane #Lane early this morning tracking toward the #Hawaiian Islands. The slow movement of the storm increases the threat for prolonged heavy rainfall. More imagery: https://t.co/92qwVtbJqE pic.twitter.com/YEcsTr08qp — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 23, 2018

The Federal Emergency Management Agency warned that Hurricane Lane is posing a destructive threat to the islands.

“Hawaii is going to be impacted by Hurricane Lane, the question is how bad,” FEMA head Brock Long said Thursday, the Times reported.

“We’re extremely concerned about the potentials for inland flooding, landslides occurring, and damage to the transportation, communications infrastructure,” Long said.

Update 1:55 p.m. EDT Aug. 23: Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Wednesday that despite Hawaii’s position in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, “very few hurricanes have made landfall in the Aloha State.”

Historical records maintained by NOAA show “only a handful of hurricanes passing within a few hundred miles of the islands,” officials said.

In a 1993 report issued after Hurricane Iniki battered the island of Kauai one year earlier, Elbert Friday Jr., then the assistant administration for the National Weather Service, said only four hurricanes have impacted Hawaii since 1950.

Iniki was the last hurricane to make landfall on any of the islands, NOAA officials said Wednesday.

“The Big Island has never been struck by a hurricane since modern weather records began,” officials noted.

Hurricane Lane was measured as a Category 4 storm early Thursday with maximum sustained winds at 130 mph, according to NOAA's Central Pacific Hurricane Center. The center of the storm is expected to track at or very near the main Hawaiian islands from Thursday through Friday, forecasters said.

﻿Update 9:25 a.m. EDT Aug. 23: President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration for Hawaii on Wednesday. It authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts on the islands and mobilize federal assets as needed.

In an update issued around 2 a.m. local time Thursday, forecasters with the National Weather Service said Lane was expected to remain a hurricane as it approaches the Hawaiian Islands.

The center of the storm was expected to move over or very near the main islands later Thursday through Friday, making it the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992.

Hurricane Lane tracking toward the Islands. Rainfall over the last 12 hours have been reported over 8" on the Big Island. The slow movement increases the threat for prolonged heavy rainfall. Visit https://t.co/fUefWa9aTA for a full list of current watches and warnings #hiwx pic.twitter.com/xWBeFFw55h — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) August 23, 2018

Officials opened shelters on the Big Island and the islands of Maui, Molokai and Lanai on Wednesday. They urged those needing to use the Molokai shelter to get there soon because of concerns the main highway could become impassable.

Updated 11:00 p.m EDT Aug. 22: The outer rain bands of Hurricane Lane are lashing Hawaii’s Big Island, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. The powerful storm is packing sustained winds of 145 mph and moving in a northwesterly direction at 8 mph.

The storm is predicted to bring heavy rains to parts of the island chain as it moves through the region over the next several days.

Lane weakened slightly Wednesday afternoon, but is still a major Category 4 storm.

﻿Updated 1:20 p.m. EDT Aug. 21: Officials with the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in an update Wednesday morning that Hurricane Lane was churning with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph at 5 a.m. local time, with higher gusts.

"Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Lane is forecast to remain a dangerous hurricane as it draws closer to the Hawaiian Islands,” CPHC forecaster Jeff Powell said in an update Wednesday morning.

5am: #Lane is a category 4 storm this morning as it continues WNW toward the state. Maui County has been upgraded to a Hurricane Warning, and a Hurricane Watch has been issued for Kauai County. Visit https://t.co/fUefWa9aTA for a full list of current watches and warnings #hiwx pic.twitter.com/dTBe4b8TUt — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) August 22, 2018

Original report: A powerful hurricane hurtling toward Hawaii strengthened to a Category 5 storm Tuesday evening, sparking fears and prompting residents to flock to stores for food and supplies.

A rare and sobering sight tonight in the Central Pacific, as Hurricane #Lane becomes only the 6th recorded Category 5 hurricane in this part of the Pacific, and the nearest to #Hawaii a Cat 5 hurricane has ever been observed. #hiwx pic.twitter.com/d8zLbVKjad — Michael Lowry (@MichaelRLowry) August 22, 2018

According to the National Weather Service's Central Pacific Hurricane Center, Hurricane Lane had maximum sustained winds of 160 mph by 8 p.m. HST Tuesday (2 a.m. EDT Wednesday). The center of the storm was about 320 miles south-southeast of South Point on Hawaii's Big Island.

The storm is the first Category 5 hurricane to come within 350 miles of South Point since Hurricane John in 1994, the National Weather Service's office in Honolulu tweeted Tuesday night.

UPDATE: #Lane is officially a dangerous category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 160mph. Lane is only one of two category 5 hurricanes to pass within 350 miles of the state according to database records. The last was Hurricane John in 1994. #hiwx pic.twitter.com/dFY0VvTaX8 — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) August 22, 2018

Officials issued a hurricane warning Tuesday for the Big Island and watches for Oahu, Maui and other areas, "meaning tropical storm-force winds, excessive rain and large swells could arrive starting Wednesday," The Associated Press reported.

The news prompted closures of public schools and area businesses.

Forecasters expected lane to turn northwest toward the state Wednesday.

"On this forecast track, the center of Lane will move dangerously close to or over the main Hawaiian Islands from Thursday through Saturday," the hurricane center said. "Although some weakening is expected the next couple of days, Lane is forecast to remain a dangerous hurricane as it draws closer to the Hawaiian Islands."

5pm: Powerful Hurricane #Lane continues moving closer to the Hawaiian Islands. A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the Big Island, a Hurricane Watch continues for Maui County. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Honolulu County. Please monitor https://t.co/YJ5m2u0zl8 #hiwx pic.twitter.com/E7cvcBUJ2g — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) August 22, 2018

Gov. David Ige signed an emergency proclamation ahead of the storm and urged residents to sign up for emergency alerts.

This will allows us to line up services and resources prior so that we can keep our communities safe. Never seen such dramatic changes in the forecast track as with #HurricaneLane. Urging residents and visitors to prepare for a significant impact. More: https://t.co/uFM1uikJDF pic.twitter.com/0266iMnnE8 — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) August 22, 2018

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, warned residents to prepare for the worst.

"Don't be complacent – make sure you have your disaster preparedness kit stocked up!" she wrote.

This is a powerful Category 4 storm headed straight for us. Don’t be complacent - make sure you have your disaster preparedness kit stocked up! #HurricaneLane https://t.co/odhxzWYw6f — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) August 21, 2018

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.

