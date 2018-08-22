  • Hurricane Lane: Rare Category 5 storm churns toward Hawaii, sparks fears

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    HONOLULU - A powerful hurricane hurtling toward Hawaii strengthened to a Category 5 storm Tuesday evening, sparking fears and prompting residents to flock to stores for food and supplies.

    According to the National Weather Service's Central Pacific Hurricane Center, Hurricane Lane had maximum sustained winds of 160 mph by 8 p.m. HST Tuesday (2 a.m. EDT Wednesday). The center of the storm was about 320 miles south-southeast of South Point on Hawaii's Big Island.

    The storm is the first Category 5 hurricane to come within 350 miles of South Point since Hurricane John in 1994, the National Weather Service's office in Honolulu tweeted Tuesday night.

    Officials issued a hurricane warning Tuesday for the Big Island and watches for Oahu, Maui and other areas, "meaning tropical storm-force winds, excessive rain and large swells could arrive starting Wednesday," The Associated Press reported

    The news prompted closures of public schools and area businesses.

    Forecasters expected lane to turn northwest toward the state Wednesday.

    "On this forecast track, the center of Lane will move dangerously close to or over the main Hawaiian Islands from Thursday through Saturday," the hurricane center said. "Although some weakening is expected the next couple of days, Lane is forecast to remain a dangerous hurricane as it draws closer to the Hawaiian Islands."

    Gov. David Ige signed an emergency proclamation ahead of the storm and urged residents to sign up for emergency alerts.

    Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, warned residents to prepare for the worst.

    "Don't be complacent – make sure you have your disaster preparedness kit stocked up!" she wrote.

    – The Associated Press contributed to this report.

     

