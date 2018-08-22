0 Hurricane Lane: Rare Category 5 storm churns toward Hawaii, sparks fears

HONOLULU - A powerful hurricane hurtling toward Hawaii strengthened to a Category 5 storm Tuesday evening, sparking fears and prompting residents to flock to stores for food and supplies.

A rare and sobering sight tonight in the Central Pacific, as Hurricane #Lane becomes only the 6th recorded Category 5 hurricane in this part of the Pacific, and the nearest to #Hawaii a Cat 5 hurricane has ever been observed. #hiwx pic.twitter.com/d8zLbVKjad — Michael Lowry (@MichaelRLowry) August 22, 2018

According to the National Weather Service's Central Pacific Hurricane Center, Hurricane Lane had maximum sustained winds of 160 mph by 8 p.m. HST Tuesday (2 a.m. EDT Wednesday). The center of the storm was about 320 miles south-southeast of South Point on Hawaii's Big Island.

The storm is the first Category 5 hurricane to come within 350 miles of South Point since Hurricane John in 1994, the National Weather Service's office in Honolulu tweeted Tuesday night.

UPDATE: #Lane is officially a dangerous category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 160mph. Lane is only one of two category 5 hurricanes to pass within 350 miles of the state according to database records. The last was Hurricane John in 1994. #hiwx pic.twitter.com/dFY0VvTaX8 — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) August 22, 2018

Officials issued a hurricane warning Tuesday for the Big Island and watches for Oahu, Maui and other areas, "meaning tropical storm-force winds, excessive rain and large swells could arrive starting Wednesday," The Associated Press reported.

The news prompted closures of public schools and area businesses.

Forecasters expected lane to turn northwest toward the state Wednesday.

"On this forecast track, the center of Lane will move dangerously close to or over the main Hawaiian Islands from Thursday through Saturday," the hurricane center said. "Although some weakening is expected the next couple of days, Lane is forecast to remain a dangerous hurricane as it draws closer to the Hawaiian Islands."

5pm: Powerful Hurricane #Lane continues moving closer to the Hawaiian Islands. A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the Big Island, a Hurricane Watch continues for Maui County. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Honolulu County. Please monitor https://t.co/YJ5m2u0zl8 #hiwx pic.twitter.com/E7cvcBUJ2g — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) August 22, 2018

Gov. David Ige signed an emergency proclamation ahead of the storm and urged residents to sign up for emergency alerts.

This will allows us to line up services and resources prior so that we can keep our communities safe. Never seen such dramatic changes in the forecast track as with #HurricaneLane. Urging residents and visitors to prepare for a significant impact. More: https://t.co/uFM1uikJDF pic.twitter.com/0266iMnnE8 — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) August 22, 2018

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, warned residents to prepare for the worst.

"Don't be complacent – make sure you have your disaster preparedness kit stocked up!" she wrote.

This is a powerful Category 4 storm headed straight for us. Don’t be complacent - make sure you have your disaster preparedness kit stocked up! #HurricaneLane https://t.co/odhxzWYw6f — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) August 21, 2018

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.

