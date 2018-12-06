Illinois bus crash: 2 dead after wrong-way semi hits bus carrying girls basketball team

DOWNS, Ill. - Two men were killed when a semi truck driving in the wrong direction hit a bus carrying a high school girls basketball team Wednesday night near Downs, Illinois, authorities said.
According to WMBD, the bus, which was taking the Normal West High School JV girls basketball team home after a game, collided with a semi that was driving the wrong way on Interstate 74 about 8:30 p.m.
Charles Crabtree, 72, of Normal, and the 34-year-old semi driver, who was from Iowa, were killed, authorities said. Police have not released the driver’s name.
All the students and three adults were taken to area hospitals after the crash. The students’ injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
At least 11 people were on the bus at the time of the crash, police said.
