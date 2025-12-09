Illinois law protects immigrants from arrest near courthouses, hospitals or colleges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday signed a law prohibiting federal officials from taking enforcement actions against immigrants near courthouses, in hospitals, on college campuses or in day care facilities.

The law, which takes effect immediately, is in response to the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration in the Chicago area, launched in September.

The law also provides for legal steps for those whose constitutional rights were violated during enforcement action, including a $10,000 in damages for someone unlawfully arrested while attempting to attend a court proceeding.

“Dropping your kid off at day care, going to the doctor, or attending your classes should not be a life-altering task,” Pritzker said at a bill-signing in a largely Latino neighborhood in Chicago. “Illinois — in the face of cruelty and intimidation — has chosen solidarity and support.”

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's “Operation Midway Blitz" arrested more than 3,000 people.

