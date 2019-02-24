‘In flakes it's snow:' Los Angeles deal with rare snow

“California Dreamin’” turned into “Let it Snow” this week for parts of southern California.
In areas where sun and blue skies are the norm, snow fell in areas like Hollywood, Pasadena and Malibu, USA Today reported.
Some saw more than snowflakes, others got to experience sleet, the newspaper reported.
The Los Angeles Police Department reminded those who didn’t know what to do with the white stuff falling from the sky, that it wasn’t an emergency.
No need to panic Los Angeles — the LAPD is on snow watch. Plus, one flurry of #LASnow doesn’t equal “Snowmaggedon” pic.twitter.com/3uDUkSzWDD— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 21, 2019
The National Weather Service also got into the game of easing the fears of Californians who are not used to seeing cold precipitation in their normally warm part of the country, NBC News reported.
Correct, that is snow! Lots of confusion today. If precip bounces it contains ice - call it sleet or small hail. If precip in flakes it's snow, white balls are melted flakes called graupel. #CAwx #LArain #CAstorm https://t.co/Awdddmp7tc— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 21, 2019
Los Angeles is not alone when it comes to unusual snow.
❄️ Let It Snow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/SniCQkQpaL— Rose Bowl Stadium (@RoseBowlStadium) February 21, 2019
Las Vegas also had some flurries this week, USA Today reported. The cold weather is part of a cold front from Canada, NBC News reported.
At 945 PM One of our weather spotters in the Echo Canyon subdivision on Mt Charleston took this photo of the snow. pic.twitter.com/YLlgLo7M4w— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 21, 2019
The last time any measurable snow fell in Los Angeles was 1949, according to the National Weather Service and NBC News.
The heat is going to climb again this weekend with sunny skies and above-normal temperatures next week, according to NBC News.
