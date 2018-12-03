Indiana's ‘slowpoke law' results in drug arrests

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana’s “slowpoke law” allowed state troopers to arrest two people on several drug charges Friday, WXIN reported.
Daniel Wade, 30, of Longmont, Colorado, and Veronica McClam, 25, of Beaufort, South Carolina, were arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail, the television station reported.
Wade was charged with dealing marijuana -- a felony -- and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana, WXIN reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Violent confrontation between Pittsburgh Steelers fans goes viral
- Lockdown lifted at Springdale High School; threat found not to be credible
- 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' sparks debate over bullying, bigotry
- VIDEO: Foster mom forced child to wear electric dog collar, police say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
McClam faces a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Indiana State Police said a black Subaru Forester was headed east on I-70 going 57 mph in a 70-mph zone, WTHR reported. That was a violation of Indiana’s Left Lane Law, more commonly known as the slowpoke law, which went into effect in 2015, the television station reported.
The law gives the right-of-way to faster drivers in the left lane, and police can cite drivers who are driving too slow in the lane.
During a traffic stop, state troopers said they found 11 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $33,000, WXIN reported. Troopers said they also found an ounce of suspected marijuana powder, 12 controlled substance pills and a gram of suspected methamphetamine, the television station reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}