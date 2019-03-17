Injured bald eagle delays DC rush-hour commute, will be euthanized

Commuters in and around our nation’s capital were delayed getting home during rush hour Wednesday after the symbol of the country, a bald eagle, was injured and stuck on the Metro subway system’s tracks.
Animal control was called in to remove the bird from the tracks Wednesday afternoon in Landover, Maryland, WRC reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 killed, 4 others injured in head-on crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike
- Homeless people uproot brick, dig tunnels beneath highway overpass
- Man survives hours at sea using jeans as flotation device
- VIDEO: More store closures expected this spring at Westmoreland Mall
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
We are currently single tracking on the Blue/Silver lines as appropriate animal resources respond to an apparently injured bald eagle on the tracks near Morgan Boulevard. Our apologies for delays as we work to get him/her to care. #wmata pic.twitter.com/PpACF06cjv— Metro (@wmata) March 13, 2019
The eagle was wrapped in blankets and put in a plastic bin to transport it to get checked out.
Thursday, though, City Wildlife, a group that rehabilitates wild animals found in Washington, D.C., said the eagle suffered multiple fractures to its wing. It will not be able to recover from the injuries. Jim Monsma, City Wildlife’s director, said the majestic bird will have to be humanely euthanized, according to WRC.
Officials are not sure how the eagle was injured, but the bird did not get hit by one of the Metro trains, the Washington Post reported.
Some of the trains had to single track during the rescue, while others were rerouted, according to the Washington Post.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}