Inmates steal ATV after getting drunk on hand sanitizer, police say

Two Oregon inmates on a work crew Wednesday became intoxicated from the alcohol from hand sanitizer, then stole a four-wheeler before deputies caught them later in the day, The Bulletin reported.

Christopher Galen Turre, 30, and Shawn Daniel McCallister, 34, were part of a four-inmate crew from the Deschutes County Adult Jail feeding rescue animals and cleaning a ranch east of Bend, The Oregonian reported.

At one point during the day, Turre and McCallister drank the sanitizer from a container in the jail van, commandeered the four-wheeler belonging to the Sheriff’s Office and broke through a ranch entrance gate, the newspaper reported.

“When the deputy turned to look where they were, he didn’t see them,” Sgt. William Bailey told the Bulletin. “The gate was closed. They hit it with the quad and forced it open.”

The amount of alcohol in hand sanitizer ranges from 45 percent to 95 percent, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers. Wine has 10 percent to 15 percent alcohol, and beer contains 5 to 10 percent.

Authorities used an Oregon State Police plane to help find McCallister, Turre and the ATV, the Oregonian reported. They discovered that the ATV had been abandoned and found the two inmates moments later as they tried to hide in a field, according to the newspaper.

Turre was sentenced in September to 100 days in jail for driving under the influence of intoxicants and fourth-degree assault. His driver's license was also suspended for life, court records show. He is now accused of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree escape and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

McCallister faces the same accusations, as well as driving under the influence of intoxicants, attempt to elude, reckless driving, reckless endangering and driving while suspended. He was in the middle of serving a 90-day jail sentence after being convicted in August of first-degree theft, heroin possession, reckless endangering and driving while suspended, the Oregonian reported.

Both inmates were scheduled to be released from jail within 30 days, Bailey told the Bulletin.

