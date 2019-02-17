Intoxicated passenger who didn't want to sit next to toddler removed from flight

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - An intoxicated woman was removed from a flight after becoming disruptive and upset for having to sit next to a toddler.
Valerie Gonzalez, 32, was removed Thursday from a JetBlue flight to Las Vegas before takeoff, WCJB reported.
"I'm not sitting next to a (expletive) 3-year-old. I've been drinking all day," Gonzalez said, according to Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Then she went to a seat she was not assigned to.
Passengers took video of the incident as it unfolded.
"Oh, you want to (expletive) tape this, make this viral, (expletive)?" Gonzalez says in the video.
Eventually she grabs her bags, blows kisses to the other passengers and leaves the plane when the flight crew asks for deputies to be called to the plane.
Gonzalez tried to return shortly after and hit a JetBlue employee who tried to stop her, WCJB reported.
Gonzalez spat at passengers, JetBlue employees and deputies as she was being taken into custody, WCJB reported. She stopped when officers requested a spit mask.
She was arrested and charged with battery.
