Iowa man surprised to learn kidney donor was his nurse

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    DES MOINES, Iowa - An Iowa man who received a kidney transplant last year met the person who donated the organ. It turns out it was the nurse that was part of the team that took care of him, KCCI reported.

    Terry Slinde’s body rejected a kidney the first time doctors attempted a transplant, but the second try, on Aug. 8, 2018, was a success. Tuesday, he met Anna Boelman, who donated the successful organ, the television station reported.

    "I was his nurse then, so I got to know him and his wife during that time,” Boelman told KCCI.

    "I was so amazed about the team that was surrounding me,” Slinde told the television station. “I was not alone in this thing."

    Boelman decided to go a step further, and she went through the surgery to give Slinde a kidney. She never told him until Tuesday, KCCI reported.

    Slinde and Boelman said they feel great, and expressed the hope that others will consider being organ donors.

    “There is someone that needs you out there,” Slinde told the television station.

