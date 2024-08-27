Is the Dotson trade disrespectful, can Canales be the Bryce Young whisperer & top 5 DTs with Quinnen Williams

Subscribe to McCoy & Van Noy

On this episode of McCoy & Van Noy, Kyle kicks things off by talking about the recent passing of Baltimore Ravens offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris. Kyle tells a story about a conversation they had and how Coach D was regarded in the Ravens locker room.

After the Washington Commanders traded former 1st round pick Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles, the guys wonder….is it disrespectful to trade a player to your division rival? Dave Canales must’ve listened to last week’s episode because he played Panthers QB Bryce Young this week and the results were fantastic. Is Canales the QB whisperer that can turn Young’s career around?

Before interviewing Quinnen Williams, the guys wondered where the Jets All-Pro DT ranked among the best defensive tackles in the NFL today. Unsurprisingly, he made both Gerald and Kyle’s top 5 list. Former NFL DT Gerald McCoy then interviewed current Jets DT Quinnen Williams about who he watches on tape to get better and how being a family man has guided both of their NFL careers.

The guys then open up the mailbag, answering a whole host of questions from McCoy & Van Noy listeners. To get your question answered, send an email to mccoyvannoy@yahoosports.com. Finally, the guys pick out their Drive to Win players from the final week of the NFL preseason before wrapping up the show.

(01:20) - RIP Ravens OL coach Joe D'Alessandris

(04:20) - Is the Jahan Dotson trade disrespectful?

(09:05) - Can Dave Canales be the Bryce Young whisperer?

(17:45) - Top 5 defensive tackles in the NFL

(28:10) - Quinnen Williams interview

(38:40) - Mailbag!

(57:40) - Drive to Win: Preseason week 3

