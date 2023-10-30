Israel-Hamas live updates: Ground operations underway in Gaza as death toll climbs

Israel's war against Hamas appears to have entered a new stage, with its soldiers carrying out targeted raids into Gaza ahead of an expected full-scale ground invasion.

The death toll continues to rise in Gaza, where conditions remain dire. The United Nations warned Monday that airstrikes are hitting closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.

U.S. officials also remain concerned that Israel's ground operations in Gaza could lead to a widening war.

