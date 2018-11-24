It's time to celebrate Small Business Saturday

It’s Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate the smaller businesses that play a big part in consumers’ retail choices. It’s sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday and gives shoppers a chance to support local, smaller business instead of big box stores.
According to American Express, which founded Small Business Saturday in 2010, the Saturday after Thanksgiving has generated more than $85 billion worth of sales in the years since.
As the daughter of a small business owner, I know firsthand the valuable contributions that small businesses make to our country's economy and to communities in WA and across the country.— Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) November 23, 2018
Tomorrow, November 24, make sure to #ShopSmall.
In 2011, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution sponsored by Louisiana Democrat Mary L. Landrieu to designate the Saturday after Thanksgiving as Small Business Saturday.
Small Business Saturday has its own Facebook page, and consumers can use the hashtag #shopsmall to find information on Twitter about local small businesses and their deals.
Here is a sampling of the enthusiasm of small business owners:
Be sure to support our Missouri businesses this weekend by shopping local! #ShopSmall #BuyMissouri pic.twitter.com/Cko0OD5SYr— Teresa Parson (@FirstLadyTeresa) November 24, 2018
Small Business Saturday is Today! Shop local and help a small business.— Shield System (@shield_carwash) November 24, 2018
Holiday shopping made easy, a Clean Car is on everyones holiday list, stop by today and #shopsmall pic.twitter.com/nxTVAsSSuJ
Saturday Friendly Reminder...When you support small business, you’re supporting a dream 🧡 #shopsmall #ShopSmallSaturday #SmallBusinessSaturday #SaturdayMorning pic.twitter.com/2LdP3yv1BH— Suzi Day (@suziday123) November 24, 2018
Want to #shopsmall today. Support an independent environmental children's songwriter from the Bay Area, CA and take advantage of his deal this weekend. 3 new cds and 3 bookmarks for $20...free shipping!— Martin and the Green Guitar (@MartinGrnGuitar) November 24, 2018
.
To shop, visit: www.MartinandtheGreenGuitar/shop
.#ShopSmallSaturday pic.twitter.com/YDkxmDC20G
It’s #SmallBizSat! Don’t forget to #ShopSmall and support your local favorites. Share with us - where will you be shopping or eating on Small Business Saturday? #SocialMedia2ed pic.twitter.com/lA0EQZlDQm— Social Media Squared (@socialmedia2ed) November 24, 2018
Headed out for holiday shopping?— MommyM #MMJ is Unicorn-ish (@mommyisstoned) November 24, 2018
If you can, shop small & local. Shop artisans who make things with their own hands & talent. Put your dollar in the hands of people, not corporations
Whatever you do, be kind to employees & fellow shoppers
Also, dance breaks#shopsmall pic.twitter.com/ZpQJQaKu3O
