It's (almost) the end of the 'Eras Tour' era. Is Taylor Swift filming a new concert movie?

It's the end of an era: Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" is ending this weekend, and the kickoff of her final shows is raising some eyebrows.

The superstar, who has taken her career-spanning show around the world since March 2023, is ending this chapter of her life on Dec. 8 in Vancouver, Canada. Her Friday night show saw much of the same now-iconic moments that people have spent hundreds (and even thousands) on to see live — and many others have tuned into via livestream when they were unable to nab tickets. That includes the "Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince" and "Cruel Summer" opener, the gifting of the "22" hat to an audience member and, of course, a heartbreaking performance of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well."

But according to fans at the show, per USA Today, there was something unusual about the first date of the Vancouver shows — and that was the presence of cameras, production gear and even signs about the presence of drones. One fan posted on social media that a VIP tent was turned into a production area.

🚨| Apparently tonight show will be filmed, there are many cameras at the stadium and one of the VIP tents was turned into a filming area! #VancouverTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/fPKkp60VMP — Taylor Swift Edits (@TSwiftEdits_13) December 7, 2024

While there are many reasons why Taylor Swift may want to film the last weekend of her record-breaking "Eras Tour," some speculate it could involve creating a follow-up to her first "Eras Tour" concert film. The movie, which premiered exclusively at AMC theaters on Oct. 13, 2023, was filmed during her performances at Los Angeles's SoFi Stadium from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2023. At the time, Swift had not yet released her album The Tortured Poets Department, but later added a set for the album into the "Eras Tour" — hence why some people think that she may wish to update the concert film to more accurately reflect the final version of her show.

Then there are rumors that Swift is working on something else — such as a documentary about her long-running tour. The "Fortnite" singer has not confirmed that such film is in the works, but she did recently release a book highlighting her favorite moments from her journey. It became the fastest-selling publishing release of the year.

No matter what the truth is about the production crews at the Friday night stop on the "Eras Tour," Swift did have some surprises in store for fans. Her acoustic set included two brand-new mashups: On piano, she played Speak Now track "Never Grow Up" alongside Fearless song "The Best Day." The first song is from the perspective of someone speaking to a child, while the second is Swift reflecting on her relationship with her own mother.

On guitar, Swift combined the Speak Now song "Haunted" with the 1989 bonus track "Wonderland."