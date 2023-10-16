Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has a knee sprain, status uncertain for Thursday night

We might be subjected to another uninteresting Thursday night game if Trevor Lawrence can't play.

Thursday nights this season haven't been great, and on Monday there was news that Lawrence is uncertain to play in this week's Jacksonville Jaguars-New Orleans Saints game on Thursday. Lawrence suffered a knee sprain and while it's not considered serious, the Jaguars are still uncertain if he'll play this week according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The short turnaround is a big factor in whether Lawrence can go.

The Jaguars' backup is C.J. Beathard. Beathard does have 12 career starts. The San Francisco 49ers also went 2-10 in those starts, and he hasn't made a start since 2020.

Lawrence has never missed a game in three NFL seasons. On Sunday he got up slowly after taking a hit late in the fourth quarter. He was replaced for some kneeldowns by Beathard after that, with the Jaguars holding a 37-20 lead.

The Jaguars have won three in a row to take first place in the AFC South at 4-2. The Jaguars don't want to risk the long-term health of their franchise quarterback, so it will be a delicate decision on whether to start him against a good Saints defense.

If Jaguars-Saints was on Sunday, it would give Lawrence a few more days to recover. Instead, it might just be a bummer for Jaguars-Saints on Thursday night to be missing one of that game's biggest stars.