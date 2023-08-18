James Harden on if his relationship with the 76ers is beyond repair: 'I think so'

James Harden didn't deny his relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers is broken. And when asked if he thinks its unrepairable, the star guard agreed.

"I think so," he told KHOU 11's Jason Bristol during a charity event in Houston.

Harden's tumultuous offseason began when he picked up the $35.6 million player option on his contract and simultaneously demanded a trade from the Sixers in June — specifically to the Los Angeles Clippers. Philadelphia attempted to honor that request but eventually ended trade conversations when a market for Harden didn't appear to materialize.

Soon after, Harden publicly denounced 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey during a trip to China and insinuated he would rather play in China then return to the NBA. It was a weird leverage play that has almost no path towards success because of the league's collective bargaining agreement.

But Harden said what he said, and now will have to deal with the consequences if he decides to skip training camp. He added in his conversation with Bristol that he's "been patient all summer" with the team — perhaps a nod to a report that the 76ers never engaged in contract negotiations with Harden.

"For me, it's just focusing on what I can control," Harden added, "and that's working out, staying in shape and getting ready for the season."

That certainly sounds as though Harden intends to play in 2023. What's unclear, though, is for which team. If Harden were to leave Philadelphia for another club non-named the Houston Rockets or Brooklyn Nets, it would be his fourth team since 2020.