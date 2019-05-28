  • 2 dead, including child, in stabbing attack in Japan

    Updated:
    TOKYO (AP) - Authorities say 16 people, including elementary school children, have been stabbed in an attack in Kawasaki, outside of Tokyo. One adult and one child have died.

    Fire officials tell the Kyodo news agency that a man has been detained in the attack.

    It wasn't immediately clear how serious the other injuries are.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories