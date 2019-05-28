Fire officials tell the Kyodo news agency that a man has been detained in the attack.
It wasn't immediately clear how serious the other injuries are.
TRENDING NOW:
- National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes on Saturday
- Memorial Day 2019: Parades, events, ceremonies happening in Pittsburgh
- Two men killed in failed attempt to jump open drawbridge in car, officials say
- VIDEO: More high school graduates opting for future that doesn't include college
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}