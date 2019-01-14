  • Jason Aldean's 2019 Ride All Night Tour coming to Pittsburgh

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Jason Aldean is going on a new summer tour this year.

    Rolling Stone reported that dates for the Ride All Night Tour were announced Monday. With more than 30 dates, the tour starts in late April with appearances at two music festivals -- Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Stagecoach in Indio, California. The 2019 tour will officially start in May with two shows at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

    The tour will include supporting acts Kane Brown and Carly Pence. Fans can get tickets starting Jan. 25 for select cities at Megaticket.com. More dates will be announced at a later date.

    See the dates for the 2019 Ride All Night Tour are below.

    April 12: Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at Tortuga Music Festival
    April 28: Indio, California, at Stagecoach
    May 3: Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena
    May 4 : Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena
    May 9: Evansville, Indiana, at The Ford Center
    May 10: Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena
    May 11: Toledo, Ohio, at Huntington Center
    May 16: Syracuse, New York, at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
    May 17: Columbia, Maryland, at  Merriweather Post Pavilion
    May 18: Holmdel, New Jersey, at PNC Bank Arts Center
    June 28: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Summerfest
    July 19: Gilford, New Hampshire, at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    July 20: Gilford, New Hampshire, at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    July 25: Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Isleta Amphitheater
    July 26: Denver, Colorado, at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
    July 27: Salt Lake City at USANA Amphitheatre
    Aug. 9: Cleveland at Blossom Music Center
    Aug. 10: Canandaigua, New York, at CMAC Performing Arts Center
    Aug. 22: Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center
    Aug. 23: Indianapolis at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
    Aug. 24: St. Louis at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    Sept. 5: Saratoga Springs, New York, at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    Sept. 6:  Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
    Sept. 7: Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live
    Sept. 12: Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion
    Sept. 13: Raleigh, North Carolina, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park
    Sept. 14: Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, at KeyBank Pavilion
    Sept. 19: Scranton, Pennsylvania, at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
    Sept. 20: Boston at Xfinity Center
    Sept. 27: Chicago at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    Sept. 28: Detroit at DTE Energy Music Theatre

