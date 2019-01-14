Jason Aldean's 2019 Ride All Night Tour coming to Pittsburgh

Jason Aldean is going on a new summer tour this year.
Rolling Stone reported that dates for the Ride All Night Tour were announced Monday. With more than 30 dates, the tour starts in late April with appearances at two music festivals -- Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Stagecoach in Indio, California. The 2019 tour will officially start in May with two shows at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.
The tour will include supporting acts Kane Brown and Carly Pence. Fans can get tickets starting Jan. 25 for select cities at Megaticket.com. More dates will be announced at a later date.
Jason Aldean’s 2019 Ride All Night Tour with @KaneBrown & @CarlyPearce kicks off in May! Get all the details on dates and cities here:— Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) January 14, 2019
See the dates for the 2019 Ride All Night Tour are below.
April 12: Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at Tortuga Music Festival
April 28: Indio, California, at Stagecoach
May 3: Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena
May 4 : Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena
May 9: Evansville, Indiana, at The Ford Center
May 10: Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena
May 11: Toledo, Ohio, at Huntington Center
May 16: Syracuse, New York, at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
May 17: Columbia, Maryland, at Merriweather Post Pavilion
May 18: Holmdel, New Jersey, at PNC Bank Arts Center
June 28: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Summerfest
July 19: Gilford, New Hampshire, at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 20: Gilford, New Hampshire, at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 25: Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Isleta Amphitheater
July 26: Denver, Colorado, at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 27: Salt Lake City at USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 9: Cleveland at Blossom Music Center
Aug. 10: Canandaigua, New York, at CMAC Performing Arts Center
Aug. 22: Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 23: Indianapolis at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug. 24: St. Louis at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 5: Saratoga Springs, New York, at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 6: Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 7: Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 12: Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 13: Raleigh, North Carolina, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Sept. 14: Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, at KeyBank Pavilion
Sept. 19: Scranton, Pennsylvania, at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sept. 20: Boston at Xfinity Center
Sept. 27: Chicago at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 28: Detroit at DTE Energy Music Theatre
TRENDING NOW:
- Severe Weather Team 11 tracking potential weekend storm
- 3 children hit by car while waiting for school bus, flown to hospital
- Judge orders jury in Antwon Rose shooting trial to be picked from outside Allegheny County
- VIDEO: Police: Woman Banned from Walmart After Riding Cart While Drinking Wine from Pringles Can
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}