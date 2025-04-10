Jawdropping stat about TOTAL LACK of help Jokic got in Denver | The Big Number

Subscribe to The Big Number

Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine unravel how the Denver Nuggets got to the point this week where they felt it necessary to totally clean house. On this new episode of The Big Number, Tom uncorks a jawdropping stat about the total lack of help Nikola Jokic got this season from his coaches, his front office and his teammates. Dan and Tom see the writing on the wall, and why a MASSIVE trade (or two) could be coming this summer. Plus, where the team goes from here as they search for their new HC and GM.

Later, Tom and Dan are joined by Portland Trail Blazers star Toumani Camara, who reflects on his growth as a player, ranking second in the NBA for defensive stops and embracing his role with the Blazers, where he excels in guarding top players and taking charges.

(00:45) - Were the Nuggets right to fire Michael Malone?

(15:30) - Conference finals teams need good defenses

(21:50) - Denver's concerning dependence on Jokic

(26:20) - Lack of production from Denver's young core

(31:55) - Murray, Porter Jr. and Gordon's HUGE contracts

(39:15) - Toumani Camara joins the show!

