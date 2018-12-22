0 Jennie-O recalls 164,000 pounds of ground turkey, USDA says

For the second time in two months, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a ground turkey recall, CNN reported.

In a news release Friday, the USDA said that Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, Inc., of Faribault, Minnesota, is recalling approximately 164,210 pounds of raw ground turkey products because of the possibility of salmonella contamination.

The announcement comes as the Christmas weekend began Friday. In November,

Jennie-O recalled 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey several days before Thanksgiving after a sample tested positive for salmonella, CNN reported.

The USDA said in its release that the latest batch of raw ground turkey items were produced Oct. 22 and Oct. 23.

The recall affects seven products:

3-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 and 11/13/18 on the side of the trays.

1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.

1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.

1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.

3-lb. packages of “Jennie-O Ground Turkey 85% LEAN | 15% FAT” with a “Use or freeze by” date of 11/13/18 on the side of the trays.

2.5-lb. packages of “Jennie-O Ground Turkey 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with a “Use or freeze by” date of 11/13/18 on the side of the trays.

3-lb. packages of “STATER BROS. 85% LEAN | 15% FAT ALL NATURAL Ground Turkey” with a “Use or freeze by” date of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.

The U.S.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 52 new cases of the illness associated with the salmonella outbreak, according to CNN. The total number of illnesses has risen to 216 people across 38 states since the outbreak began in November 2017. Eighty-four people have been hospitalized and one death has been reported, CNN reported.

