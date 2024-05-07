Jermall Charlo, WBC middleweight champion, arrested, charged with DWI after crashing Lamborghini

WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo was arrested on Monday night and charged with driving while intoxicated, fleeing the scene of an accident and eluding police.

According to ESPN, Charlo's blood alcohol content was 0.15, over the legal limit of .08. He was released by Pearland Police Department in Texas on $9,500 bond.

The 33-year-old Charlo, the WBC middleweight titleholder, was driving his red Lamborghini around 6:41 p.m. Monday when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to police.

A verbal argument ensued following the crash and Charlo left the scene rather than wait for police to arrive. The officer eventually identified his whereabouts and pulled up behind Charlo in a marked car with his lights activated.

Charlo, the sole occupant of the vehicle, drove for approximately one mile while an officer trailed him. Eventually, another officer parked in front of Charlo as he attempted to drive through a red light, forcing him to stop.

Charlo was transported to Brazoria County Jail after initially undergoing standard sobriety tests at city of Pearland jail. It was determined the 33-year-old had lost "normal use of his mental and physical faculties."

"We are optimistic that there will be a good solution," Charlo's attorney, Kent Schaffer told TMZ.

Charlo has a career record of 33-0-0 (22 KOs) and has not defended his 160-pound WBC crown since June 2021. His last fight came in November, a decision win over José Benavidez Jr. at 166.5 pounds.