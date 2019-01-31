JetBlue flight struck by lightning makes emergency landing at LAX

LOS ANGELES - A JetBlue flight had to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff Thursday from Los Angeles International Airport when it was hit by lightning.
JetBlue Flight 324 was bound for New York when its crew reported it had been struck by lightning, the Federal Aviation Administration told media outlets. The plane, which had 153 people on board and 36,000 pounds of fuel, landed safely just after 11 a.m., an LAX spokesperson told KCBS-TV. No one was injured.
JetBlue confirmed the emergency landing in a statement.
“Crews will inspect the aircraft and determine if it may continue on to New York or if customers will be accommodated on another aircraft," JetBlue spokesman Philip Stewart said.
