Jets go all-in: Davante Adams trade impact, Steelers QB battle, Tom Brady & the Raiders | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein to cover the latest flurry of news around the NFL, including the Amari Cooper and Davante Adams trades, a quarterback battle in Pittsburgh, updates from the owners meetings, potential pass rusher trades and predictions for the Thursday night game.

Fitz and Jori kick things off with the New York Jets pushing all their chips in with their latest move to acquire Davante Adams, and why the move is actually a better deal than some might think. The Amari Cooper trade was a great move for the Buffalo Bills, but signals some (more) concern about the Cleveland Browns and their direction.

In other news, Russell Wilson is healthy, and so the quarterback competition in Pittsburgh is back on. Jori breaks down why Mike Tomlin seems to want to make a change. Also, Tom Brady is officially a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, and the hosts break down the potential tampering problems that could arise from his broadcasting role, what Brady's relationship with Mark Davis will be like and more.

The Detroit Lions suffered a major loss last weekend in Aidan Hutchinson, and Jori and Fitz discuss who Detroit might target to acquire a pass rusher in a trade, including Haason Reddick, Maxx Crosby, Josh Hines-Allen and Myles Garrett before wrapping up with their picks for the Thursday night matchup between the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints.

(1:45) WR trades! Adams to New York & Cooper to Buffalo

(19:40) QB controversy in Pittsbugh

(27:35) What Tom Brady means for the Raiders & Jerry Jones' fateful radio hit

(46:05) Could the Lions trade for a pass rusher?

(56:05) Broncos @ Saints picks

