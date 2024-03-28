Jets owner Woody Johnson rips NFL Nework's report about 'heated argument' with HC Robert Saleh

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson took to social media Thursday to deny a report from an NFL Network host about a "very heated conversation" between him and coach Robert Saleh at the league's annual league meetings in Orlando, Florida earlier this week.

"All this nonsense about a heated argument between Coach Saleh and me at the league meeting is absolutely false," Johnson wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "It is yet another irresponsible report from NFL Network. Please disregard"

He was referencing NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe, who told her co-hosts and the "Around the NFL" podcast's audience that she had a tip "from a very reliable source."

"At the owners meetings, there was a very heated conversation between Woody and Robert Saleh," she reported. "To the point where it was a little awkward."

Discussion about the topic lasted for over five minutes, with her co-hosts reveling in the "developing news." Wolfe emphasized that the exchange should be regarded as passionate but not an argument.

"It could have been about anything," she teased. "Where there's smoke there's fire."

The report seemingly attempted to fan the flames surrounding Saleh's expected position in the hot seat for the upcoming season. It will be his fourth campaign at the helm of the Jets, a team that has yet to improve past a 7-10 record for a season under his leadership. He has an 18-33 record over his time with Gang Green.

Wolfe's differentiation between "argument" and "conversation" clearly wasn't enough to prevent backlash against the report.

In addition to Johnson's response, Connor Hughes of SNY denied that any such exchange took place.

"There was no verbal argument between Robert Saleh and Woody Johnson at the NFL's annual meeting reception" Hughes wrote. "I know because I was at the party where this apparently happened, feet from Saleh & Johnson, before Johnson & Jets contingent left. Woody took them out to dinner. Checked in with a two sources at the dinner. Confirmed nothing happened there, either."

That said, Johnson made it clear that his issue with NFL Network isn't new. His statement about the outlet's "irresponsible reports" comes while he technically owns part of the platform. NFL team owners such as himself equally own the league, and the league owns NFL Network.

It's a new bit of non-football drama for the Jets, who briefly saw star quarterback Aaron Rodgers become a potential 2024 U.S. vice presidential candidate earlier this month.