Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a low ankle sprain after awkward tackle in loss to Vikings

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers briefly left the field during the Jets' 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, prompting concerns about a potential leg injury. Rodgers' leg was bent awkwardly under a tackle on third down during the third quarter, and he briefly went to the sideline before returning to the field.

After the game, Rodgers told reporters than he had a low ankle sprain, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The severity is unclear, but low ankle sprains are often considered more minor injuries.

After the tackle, Rodgers got up gingerly and left the field as the Jets got into punt formation, and was headed for the medical tent for evaluation when a 15-yard Minnesota penalty gave New York a first down. Rodgers then returned to the field to finish the drive, before returning to the tent to be evaluated. He played the rest of the game seemingly without incident.

Rodgers returned to the Jets this season after suffering a season-ending torn Achilles during the first drive of 2023.