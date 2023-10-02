Jimmy Butler stuns with new look at Heat media day

Jimmy Butler's offseason didn't go as planned.

After his Miami Heat lost out on the Damian Lillard sweepstakes, is he wearing his emotions ... on his head? The Miami Heat All-Star showed up with an unexpected new look at media day Monday.

Nobody does Media Day like Jimmy Butler does Media Day pic.twitter.com/mjCCblN2rz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 2, 2023

"I'm emo," Butler said of his new do. ... "This is my emotional state. "I'm one with my emotions. So this is what you get."

Butler didn't elaborate much more on his new hairstyle. Nor did he say how long the look would last. He similarly showed up with a new style to last season's media day, sporting what he described as dreadlocks. They didn't survive the season, but lived on in his media headshots. In fact, when ESPN stopped using his media day photo, he kindly requested last season that they continue to do so.

"I don't think it's right," Butler told USA Today last season. "I think I should be able to wear my hair however I want to wear my hair. You're supposed to be using my media day picture.

"Put my hair back the way that it was because I love that hairdo on me."

Note to photo editors.

As for Lillard, Butler didn't directly address the trade last week that sent him to the Eastern Conference rival Milwaukee Bucks instead of Miami, a deal that prompted Butler at the time to call for a tampering investigation.

He was asked if he thought the Heat had done enough to build around him to compete for a championship.

“Yeah, we’re straight," Butler said. "Like I always say, I know what I’m capable of. I know what my guys are capable of. So we’ll continue to play basketball as a unit, as a team and somehow some way end up in the Finals.

"This time we’re gonna win it. And y’all will say we got lucky.”