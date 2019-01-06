Jogger bitten by dog owner after defending herself from dog attack, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. - Police arrested an Oakland, California dog owner who is accused of biting a jogger after a confrontation over her pet.
BuzzFeed News reported that 19-year-old Alma Cadwalader was arrested Friday.
On Thursday morning, officials with the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department said Cadwalader’s dog tried to attack a jogger on a trail at Anthony Chabot Regional Park. The Associated Press reported that the jogger defended herself from the attack with pepper spray.
Cadwalader was with two dogs -- one may have been a Rottweiler mix and the other was a medium or large yellow or tan dog, police said.
KPIX reported that Cadwalader later attacked the jogger. Police say Cadwalader tackled the jogger and punched her repeatedly. When the jogger used her forearm to push Cadwalader off of her, police said the woman was bitten. She also allegedly took the victim’s pepper spray after the attack, KTVU reported.
Cadwalader was interviewed by investigators and booked at Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury, false imprisonment with violence and robbery.
