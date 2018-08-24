0 John McCain ending treatment for brain cancer, family says

The family of Sen. John McCain said in a statement Friday that the Arizona Republican has decided to discontinue medical treatment after he was diagnosed with having brain cancer.

McCain revealed last summer that he had been diagnosed with primary glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“John has surpassed expectations for his survival,” the McCain family said in the statement. “But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”

Members of the McCain family shared the statement on social media Friday.

“I love my husband with all of my heart,” John McCain’s wife, Cindy McCain, wrote in a Twitter post that included the statement. “God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey.”

I love my husband with all of my heart. God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey. pic.twitter.com/v27sEbboii — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 24, 2018

John McCain's daughter, Meghan McCain, thanked supporters in a separate post on Twitter.

"We could not have made it this far without you," she wrote. "You've given us strength to carry on."

My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you - you've given us strength to carry on. pic.twitter.com/KuAQSASoa7 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 24, 2018

John McCain’s brain tumor was discovered during a routine screening for skin cancer. He was also diagnosed with melanoma in 1993, 2000 and 2002, and underwent treatment at the time. Those cancers did not spread, according to John McCain’s doctors.

Glioblastoma is a particularly aggressive form of cancer, according to the American Brain Tumor Association. The prognosis is often poor. The average survival rate for patients with malignant glioblastoma tends to be around 14 months with treatment. Around 10 percent of patients with the disease live five years or longer.

