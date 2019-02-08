Johnson & Johnson to list drug list prices in TV ads

Do you know the base price for the prescription medications you take?
Many probably don’t know the total cost, but one drug company will be more transparent on the costs of its medications.
Johnson & Johnson will start displaying the list price of prescription drugs in upcoming advertisements aired on television, The Associated Press reported.
The move comes as President Donald Trump’s administration proposed to require the pharmaceutical companies show prices on their ads.
Johnson & Johnson is starting with Xarelto, a blood thinner. The ads will show the list price and typical out-of-pocket cost for the medication. It will also provide a web address for more detailed information, according to the AP.
Normally Xarelto costs between $450 and $540 depending on pharmacy, the AP reported.
The ads will start airing by late March.
