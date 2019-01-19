Johnsonville ground pork patties recalled over possible rubber contamination

Johnsonville, LLC, is recalling at least 48,000 pounds of raw ground pork patty products that may be contaminated by black rubber, the USDA announced Friday.
The USDA issued a Class I recall on raw ground frozen pork patties packaged on Sept. 27, 2018, Oct. 17, 2018 and Oct. 18, 2018.
Class I is the highest level of USDA Recall Classifications:
This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
The following products are subject to recall:
- 24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 7/24/2019” represented on the label.
- 24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 8/13/2019” represented on the label.
- 24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 8/14/2019” represented on the label.
The product subject to recall bears establishment number “34225” printed on the carton and under the “Best Flavor By” date. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, according to the press release provided by the USDA.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned that these products still might be in freezers and advise consumers not to eat them:
“These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase”
So far there have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions from contaminated products, the USDA said, but they noted that anyone concerned about illness or injury should contact a health care provider.
Johnsonville Foods is one of the largest sausage producers in the United States, headquartered in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin. Their products are sold nationwide and over 40 countries.
Read more from the USDA regarding this recall here.
TRENDING NOW:
- State of emergency declared in Pennsylvania ahead of weekend storm
- WINTER STORM WARNING issued ahead of weekend snow, sleet, freezing rain
- 5-year-old girl abducted, assaulted outside elementary school to lure sister into fight, police say
- RAW VIDEO: Eurasian Eagle Owl chick debuts
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}