Josh Allen throws and catches TD on same play for spectacular snow-game score like you've never seen

Well, you haven't seen this one before.

Josh Allen scored one of the more remarkable touchdowns of this — or any season — Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback was credited with a touchdown pass and a touchdown reception on the same play. But somehow he came away without a reception in the box score.

Here's how it went down.

The Bills faced first-and-goal in the third quarter while holding a 21-3 lead. Allen took a snap from under center and thew a quick pass in the left flat to Amari Cooper. Cooper juggled the ball before gaining control.

By the time Cooper had corralled the pass, two 49ers defenders were on him and he was facing the opposite end zone, looking directly at Allen, who'd continued running to his left.

So Cooper gave Allen the ball right back. He lateraled the ball backward to Allen, who caught it and then ran around the left edge. He then dove past three 49ers defenders with the ball outstretched in his right hand.

Allen hit the pylon with the ball for a Bills touchdown to extend Buffalo's lead to 28-3. And Highmark Stadium went wild. Not even in their wildest snow-game dreams could Bills fans have imagined this one.

And again — in addition to earning the passing touchdown — Allen was credited with a receiving touchdown. But he wasn't credited with at catch. The catch belongs to Cooper for a two-yard loss. Here's how it looks in the NFL.com play-by-play.

Allen also rushed for at touchdown on Buffalo's next drive. Per NBC, he's now the first quarterback in NFL history to log a rushing, passing and receiving touchdown in the same game.

Have yourself a night, Josh Allen. And enjoy, Bills fans. And good luck to fantasy managers trying to sort this one out.