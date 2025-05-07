Jourdan Lewis reacts to Cowboys' trade for George Pickens as feud continues: 'God wanted me in Jacksonville'

Former Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis is happy to be out of Dallas after Wednesday's trade that sent George Pickens from Pittsburgh to America's Team.

The Cowboys confirmed that they acquired Pickens from the Steelers along with a 2026 sixth-round draft pick, in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

In reaction to the transaction, Jourdan Lewis — who signed with the Jaguars in free agency after spending his entire eight-year career in Dallas — reposted a report about the trade and wrote, "Confirmation, God wanted me in Jacksonville."

Pickens and Lewis memorably generated headlines at the end of the Week 5 Cowboys-Steelers matchup this past season when Pickens grabbed Lewis by his face mask and pulled him toward the ground. An official and other players quickly got between them to keep the tensions from escalating. The Cowboys pulled out a 20-17 win.

"Pittsburgh needs a receiver," Lewis said after the incident. "George Pickens is weak."

Lewis and Pickens will not see each other immediately, as the Cowboys and Jaguars are not slated to meet in the 2025 regular season.

Pickens heads to Dallas after three seasons in Pittsburgh. Last season, he grabbed 59 receptions for 900 yards and three touchdowns. The 24-year-old made 63 catches for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns in a career-high season the year before.

In Lewis' eight seasons with the Cowboys, he tallied 386 combined tackles and 9.5 sacks, with 10 interceptions. He signed a three-year, $30 million deal with Jacksonville in the offseason.