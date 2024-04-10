Jrue Holiday, Celtics reportedly reach agreement on 4-year, $135 million extension

Jrue Holiday and the Boston Celtics have agreed on a four-year, $135 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Holiday is declining his $37.3 million player option for 2024-2025 for the long-term deal. He's been a seamless addition after arriving to the team via a trade.

BREAKING: After arriving in a blockbuster offseason trade, Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday has agreed on a four-year, $135 million contract extension, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Llln2yczSI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2024

This story will be updated.