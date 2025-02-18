Jude Bellingham sent off amid misunderstanding & Cincinnati duo Matt Miazga & Pat Noonan preview MLS season

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to Jude Bellingham’s red card in La Liga after a misunderstanding of words with the referee. Also, the boys break down Manchester United’s problems as their horrid season continues.

Christian and Alexis then chat with FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga as well as Head Coach Pat Noonan ahead of the team’s upcoming MLS season.

Later, Christian and Alexis react to the latest MLS news including Lucho Acosta’s move to FC Dallas and Toronto FC’s Lorenzo Insigne dilemma.

(8:20) - Jude Bellingham sent off after spat with referee

(17:55) - Manchester United’s problems are systemic

(30:10) - Matt Miazga joins the show

(39:19) - Pat Noonan joins the show

(54:33) - Recent MLS moves (Evander to Portland, Lucho Acosta to FC Dalla & more)

