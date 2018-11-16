0 Judge rules in favor of CNN in lawsuit over Jim Acosta White House ban

A judge ruled Friday that the White House must reinstate CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s press credentials after the news network filed suit earlier this week against President Donald Trump and his top aides.

Attorneys for CNN argued that Trump and his aides violated both the network’s and reporter Jim Acosta's constitutional rights when he was banned from the White House last week.

Update on @CNN vs. Trump: Judge has given the government until 11 am tomorrow to respond to CNN lawsuit's demand for a temporary restraining order. Hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, @hsu_spencer reports. — Paul Farhi (@farhip) November 13, 2018

Update 10:30 a.m. EST Nov. 16: U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Kelly ruled Friday that the White House must return Acosta’s press credentials, according to CNN.

Judge emphasizes limited nature of ruling & stresses that he did not decide whether or not the First Amendment was violated here, but said that his ruling relied on the 5th Amendment's right to Due Process, & he found that CNN was likely to succeed in those claims. — Jessica Schneider (@SchneiderCNN) November 16, 2018

The decision came at a 10 a.m. hearing Friday after Kelly told the court CNN was likely to prove Acosta’s credentials were revoked without proper due process, The Washington Post reported.

Update 8:45 a.m. EST Nov. 16: U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Kelly is set to rule Friday on CNN’s request to have Acosta’s press credentials reinstated.

The judge presiding over CNN's lawsuit against the White House to restore Jim Acosta's press pass rescheduled the next hearing for Friday at 10 a.m. https://t.co/D3BfLckecL pic.twitter.com/s7xmcLbdQZ — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) November 15, 2018

Update 1:05 p.m. EST Nov. 15: A judge on Thursday delayed a scheduled ruling on the case, CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter said, citing court records.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Kelly is scheduled to hand down his decision at 10 a.m. Friday on whether to grant a temporary restraining order in the case.

This just in: Judge Kelly will not rule on the temporary restraining order request in CNN v. Trump at 3pm today, after all. He has rescheduled the hearing for Friday at 10am, according to a docket entry in the case. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 15, 2018

Update 5:40 p.m. EST Nov. 14: The judge in the CNN lawsuit against President Donald Trump and other administration officials over banning reporter Jim Acosta from the White House said he’ll issue a ruling Thursday at 3 p.m., according to news outlets.

Judge Kelly says he’ll sleep on it and return tomorrow At 3 pm

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Kelly heard arguments from both sides in a two hour hearing Wednesday afternoon.

It’s the first hearing in CNN and Acosta’s federal lawsuit against Trump and other administration officials over the suspension of Acosta’s White House press pass.

The network and Acosta contend the suspension violated the First and Fifth Amendments.

The White House said in a Justice Department filing Wednesday that it has “broad discretion” to decide which journalists get permanent press passes.

Journalism advocates said that the White House position is a break with historical tradition, with past administrations granting press access to large and small news outlets, and that the Acosta suspension is an unprecedented step that could have a negative impact on journalism.

Update 12:05 p.m. EST Nov. 14: In a court filing Wednesday, the Justice Department argued, "No journalist has a First Amendment right to enter the White House," after CNN sued the Trump administration for revoking Acosta’s press credentials, The Hill reported.

"The president and White House possess the same broad discretion to regulate access to the White House for journalists (and other members of the public) that they possess to select which journalists receive interviews, or which journalists they acknowledge at press conferences," attorneys said in the filing, according to The Hill.

Attorneys for CNN filed suit Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Washington. A judge scheduled a hearing in the case for 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Update 11:45 a.m. EST Nov. 14: More than a dozen news organizations on Wednesday announced their intent to support CNN in the network’s suit against the Trump administration.

Joint statement on CNN/Acosta lawsuit from AP, Bloomberg, First Look Media, Fox News, Gannett, NBC, NYT, Politico, USA Today, WashPost & others: pic.twitter.com/z4nuoxPuHp — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) November 14, 2018

"Whether the news of the day concerns national security, the economy, or the environment, reporters covering the White House must remain free to ask questions," officials from organizations including The Associated Press and The New York Times, said Wednesday in a joint statement.

"It is imperative that independent journalists have access to the President and his activities, and that journalists are not barred for arbitrary reasons."

Update 11:15 a.m. EST Nov. 14: Fox News plans to file an amicus brief in support of CNN in the news network's lawsuit against the Trump administration, Fox News president Jay Wallace said Wednesday in a statement.

Fox News will file an amicus brief in support of @Acosta and CNN. Thank you @FoxNews! Statement from Jay Wallace below: pic.twitter.com/1EyRkho0TK — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 14, 2018

"Secret Service passes for working White House journalists should never be weaponized," Wallace said. "While we don't condone the growing antagonistic tone by both the President and the press at recent media avails, we do support a free press, access and open exchanges for the American people."

CNN filed suit against Trump and several officials Tuesday, days after reporter Jim Acosta had his press credentials revoked following a contentious exchange with the president.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders accused Acosta in a statement released after the incident of “placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern.”

Update 10:25 p.m. EST Nov. 13: A federal judge has given the Trump administration until 11 a.m. Wednesday morning to respond to CNN’s lawsuit demanding a temporary restraining order in the battle over the White House’s revocation of reporter Jim Acosta’s press credentials, according to The Washington Post.

A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Washington.

CNN’s attorney said the network is considering whether to request financial damages in its claim against President Donald Trump.

This morning, CNN filed a lawsuit against @realDonaldTrump and top aides. The White House has violated CNN and @Acosta's First Amendment rights of freedom of the press and Fifth Amendment rights to due process. Complaint: https://t.co/43oX6L8xA7 pic.twitter.com/RvJ0Cgh6oi — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 13, 2018

Original report: In the lawsuit, filed in D.C. District Court, attorneys for CNN asked for Acosta’s press credentials to be immediately reinstated and protected.

“While the suit is specific to CNN and Acosta, this could have happened to anyone,” CNN officials said in a statement. “If left unchallenged, the actions of the White House would create a dangerous chilling effect for any journalist who covers our elected officials.”

Attorneys for CNN named six defendants in the suit, including Trump, chief of staff John Kelly and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The lawsuit alleged the decision to revoke Acosta’s credentials was a “severe and unprecedented punishment” following “years of hostility by President Trump against CNN and Acosta based on the contents of their reporting.”

“(It’s) an unabashed attempt to censor the press and exclude reporters from the White House who challenge and dispute the President’s point of view,” CNN attorneys said in the lawsuit.

Acosta’s press credentials were suspended Wednesday after a White House intern attempted to take his microphone during a news conference with Trump. Huckabee Sanders released a statement after the incident accusing Acosta of “placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern.”

