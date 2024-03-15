Judge says Fani Willis can stay on Trump's Georgia case but her special prosecutor must go. How we got here.

A Georgia judge ruled on Friday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can continue prosecuting her election interference case against former President Donald Trump but only if special prosecutor Nathan Wade — with whom she had a romantic relationship — removes himself.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee found there was no "actual conflict" brought about by the relationship, but that it created the "appearance of impropriety." As a result, McAfee ruled that either Willis or Wade must remove themselves for the case to continue.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest developments — including a timeline of how we got here.

Jan. 1, 2021: Willis takes office as the Fulton County district attorney after defeating her former boss in the Democratic primary and running unopposed in the November election.

Jan. 2, 2021: Trump asks Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger on a now-infamous phone call to "find" him just enough votes to help him flip his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden in the Peach State. The call would later become the centerpiece of Willis's case.

Feb. 10, 2021: Willis sends a letter to top Georgia officials — including Raffensperger, Gov. Brian Kemp, and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan — informing them of her initiation of a criminal investigation into possible interference in the state's 2020 general election and instructs them to preserve evidence.

Nov. 1, 2021: Willis hires Wade as a special prosecutor in the investigation.

Nov. 2, 2021: Wade files for divorce from his wife, Joycelyn Wade, in Cobb County Superior Court.

Jan. 20, 2022: Wade asks the Fulton County Superior Court to impanel a special purpose grand jury to investigate possible attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Feb.-April 2022: Willis and Wade's year-long romantic relationship begins, they later say.

May 2023: Wade swears in a divorce filing that he has not had sexual relations with anyone since separating from his wife. (He testifies otherwise in a 2024 hearing on Trump's motion to dismiss the case.)

Aug. 14, 2023: Trump and 18 others are indicted by a grand jury on criminal charges stemming from Willis's long-running investigation. Trump is charged with 13 counts — including a charge of violating Georgia's RICO (or Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act. It's the fourth indictment in five months for Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination. Willis gives the defendants until noon on Aug. 25 to surrender.

Jan. 8, 2024: In a bombshell legal filing, Trump co-defendant Michael Roman accuses Willis of misconduct for her "clandestine" relationship with Wade, alleging that Wade's firm was receiving more than $650,000 in public funds while he was paying for vacations with Willis in the Caribbean and elsewhere. The filing also claims that Willis improperly benefited from the arrangement. Roman asks the judge to disqualify the entire prosecution team from the case.

Feb. 15, 2024: Willis takes the witness stand during a contentious hearing , forcefully pushing back against what she describes as "lies" about her romantic relationship with Wade. "Do you think I'm on trial? These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020," Willis says in her fiery testimony. "I'm not on trial no matter how hard you try to put me on trial."