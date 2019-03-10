ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - A pregnant woman stabbed her boyfriend with a kitchen knife after he looked at a photo of another woman on his roommate’s cellphone, investigators said.
Pasco County sheriff’s deputies said the roommate showed a photo of a woman he wanted to date to the victim while his pregnant girlfriend, Julitza Emily Gonzalez, 25, was also in the room, which incited an argument, WTVT reported.
The roommate was uncomfortable and left the room as the couple continued to fight, WTVT reported. Shortly later the victim, who has not been identified, ran to the roommate’s room with a stab wound to his stomach.
Emergency responders arrived and airlifted the victim to the hospital, WTVT reported. His condition is unknown.
Gonzalez was taken to a hospital, as well.
Gonzalez was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.
