0 ‘Just stop': Mother hears daughter beg driver before deadly crash

ATLANTA - It began with a night of bowling with her best friend and her best friend’s boyfriend.

But Jazmin Jeanty’s night turned into a horror in the early morning hours of Sunday when the group’s car crashed during a police chase and the 25-year-old from Riverdale was ejected and died, WSB-TV reported.

Police tried to pull over the car, driven by Jaron Hester, 30, of Tifton, on the southbound Downtown Connector at 17th Street. Alivia Stiggers, 26, of Union City, also was in the car.

However, Hester didn’t stop, a pursuit ensued, and the Atlanta officer called in the Georgia State Patrol for assistance.

On Sunday night , the mother of Jazmin Jeanty sent us this photo of her beloved daughter. She told us she was in the National Guard, but she was forced to leave due to a medical condition. pic.twitter.com/KE6gtbHYLK — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) September 3, 2018

During the chase, Jeanty called her mother, who heard her daughter beg Hester to stop the car, according to Sintera Graham, Jeanty’s godmother.

“She’s screaming, ‘Just stop. Let me out of the car. Let me out of the car,’” Graham told WSB.

Hester tried to exit I-85 at North Druid Hills Road. But he couldn’t handle the curve and the car crashed through a guardrail, went down an embankment and wound up on its roof, according to the GSP.

The mother of 25-year-old Jazmin Jeanty sent us this photo on Sunday night. She told us she’s still trying to wrap her mind around this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/eDKE9NWdfu — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) September 3, 2018

Jeanty’s mother stayed on the phone with her daughter — who was a member of the National Guard before a medical issue forced her to leave — until the end.

“All of a sudden, the phone, it was just silence,” Graham said.

The GSP report did not say if those in the car were wearing seat belts.

Hester and Stiggers remain at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Now Graham is overwhelmed with grief.

"To have to think about her not being here anymore,” Graham said, “it just hurts."

Right now, friends and family are remembering a young woman killed during a police chase that ended in Dekalb County. The victim, Jazmin Jeanty, 25, was thrown from a car that crashed through a guardrail and rolled down an embankment early Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/XEIe3GuhXf — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) September 4, 2018

