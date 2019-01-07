Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said Monday the 85-year-old Ginsburg is continuing to recuperate and work from home after doctors removed two cancerous growths from her left lung on Dec. 21.
Ginsburg was discharged from a New York hospital on Christmas day.
Ginsburg had two earlier cancer surgeries in 1999 and 2009 that did not cause her to miss court sessions. She also has broken ribs on at least two occasions.
The court said doctors found the growths on Ginsburg's lung when she was being treated for fractured ribs she suffered in a fall at her office on Nov. 7.
TRENDING NOW:
- Christian Bale thanks Satan in Golden Globes acceptance speech
- Inmates eat steak while federal prison employees go unpaid
- Student arrested, South Butler County SD on precautionary lockdown for ‘serious threat'
- VIDEO: Man creates bait packages using shotgun shells to stop porch thefts
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}